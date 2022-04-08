Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $5.06. Fang shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 76,074 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fang by 2,758,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China.

