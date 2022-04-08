Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 594,591 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $674.66 million, a P/E ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

