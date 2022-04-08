Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fastenal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 16.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

