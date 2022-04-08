FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $129.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.