FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.53. 283,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,230. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BlackLine Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.