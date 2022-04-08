FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock traded down $8.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.55 and a 200-day moving average of $481.32. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.