FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.77.

CMG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,543.99. The stock had a trading volume of 142,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,492. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,519.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,644.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

