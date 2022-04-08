FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,290. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

