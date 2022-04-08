FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,520 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.82. 384,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.86 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

