FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,473 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,058,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,578,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.39.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.