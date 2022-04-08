FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after acquiring an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after buying an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.38. 2,366,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

