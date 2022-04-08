Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. 8,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

