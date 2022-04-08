FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $202.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.17. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,639,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

