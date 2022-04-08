Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$7.52. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$208.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.04.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

