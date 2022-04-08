Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $76.57. 298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,475. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.