Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

FDUS stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.74. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

