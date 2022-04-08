Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $226.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
