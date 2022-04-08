Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $226.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

