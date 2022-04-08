Firan Technology Group (FTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE FTG opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$67.84 million and a PE ratio of 277.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.56.

About Firan Technology Group (Get Rating)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

