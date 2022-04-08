Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) fell 26.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.
Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile (CVE:FCA)
