First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.41.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

