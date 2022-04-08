First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $194.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $188.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of FRC opened at $156.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $153.84 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

