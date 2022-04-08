First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.50 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

