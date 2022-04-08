First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 288,442 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $53.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,516,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,441,000 after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,756,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 845,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

