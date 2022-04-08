First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 7,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 20,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.