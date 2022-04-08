First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.75

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $15.29. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 41,814 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
