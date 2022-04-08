First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.75

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as high as $15.29. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 41,814 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,276 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.