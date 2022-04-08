First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.48. 1,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.