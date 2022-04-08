FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

