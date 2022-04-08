FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 69,506 shares.The stock last traded at $139.95 and had previously closed at $143.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.52.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,626,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

