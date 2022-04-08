Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Shares of FND stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

