Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $12.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 41,169 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

