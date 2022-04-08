Flux Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Flux has a market capitalization of $379.51 million and $14.30 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00395241 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00087584 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00095199 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004861 BTC.
- RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001268 BTC.
- Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006609 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Flux Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “
