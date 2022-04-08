Flux Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Flux has a market capitalization of $379.51 million and $14.30 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00395241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00087584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00095199 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 230,787,830 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.