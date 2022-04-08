FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,977,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 299,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 103,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,301,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

