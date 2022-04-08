FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Superconductor by 163.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

