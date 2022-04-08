FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.36. 12,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $410.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.30. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

