FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EVC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 5,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $509.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
