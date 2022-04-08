FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 5,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $509.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Entravision Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.