FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 705 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $18,395,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $254.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

