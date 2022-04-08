FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 77,004 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,004 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JXN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09.

Shares of JXN stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

