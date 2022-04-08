FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $$7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

