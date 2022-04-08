Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

F stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

