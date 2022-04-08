Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $53.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

FWONK stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

