Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $313,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $153,165,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $92,197,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

