Fortis (TSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.99

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.99 and last traded at C$63.88, with a volume of 141849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. CSFB raised their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.52. The firm has a market cap of C$30.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last ninety days.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

