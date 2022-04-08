Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) versus AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Head to Head Survey

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AEA-Bridges Impact and Fox Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.09%. Given Fox Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Profitability

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20% Fox Factory 12.61% 23.05% 13.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Fox Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Fox Factory $1.30 billion 2.99 $163.82 million $3.87 23.83

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fox Factory beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEA-Bridges Impact (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to dealers and distributors. The company offers powered vehicles under the FOX, BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, and SCA brands; and mountain bikes and road bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

