Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.32. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

