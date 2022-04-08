Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after acquiring an additional 935,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

