Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several brokerages have commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.
About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.