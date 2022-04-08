Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Sells $828,169.92 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $928.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

