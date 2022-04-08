Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.00

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.20). Fulham Shore shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 415,600 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.83. The stock has a market cap of £109.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the Â’The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

