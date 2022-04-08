FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Equities analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) to post $16.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $68.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $69.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $76.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth $1,323,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCB opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.