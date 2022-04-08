FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $541.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 459 ($6.02), with a volume of 3263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.99 million and a P/E ratio of 32.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 443.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other FW Thorpe news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 5,500 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.97), for a total value of £25,025 ($32,819.67).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

