FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.79.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

